Guardians place Cal Quantrill back onto IL with shoulder inflammation, recall Cody Morris

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced that starting pitcher Cal Quantrill has been placed back on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

In a corresponding move, the team has recalled pitcher Cody Morris to the 26-man roster.

Quantrill (2-6, 6.45 ERA), had recently returned from the injury list after spending the majority of June dealing with issues in the same shoulder. However, the right-hander has not been efficient, giving up 11 earned runs and 19 hits in his two starts post-return against the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

The team now has two starting pitchers out with injuries, as Quantrill joins Triston McKenzie, who has been out with right elbow inflammation since June 18.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.