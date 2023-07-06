2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians place Cal Quantrill back onto IL with shoulder inflammation, recall Cody Morris

Quantrill had just returned from the same injury and had made two starts prior to the move
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill delivers in the first inning in the first...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill delivers in the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Steven Iwanek
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced that starting pitcher Cal Quantrill has been placed back on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

In a corresponding move, the team has recalled pitcher Cody Morris to the 26-man roster.

Quantrill (2-6, 6.45 ERA), had recently returned from the injury list after spending the majority of June dealing with issues in the same shoulder. However, the right-hander has not been efficient, giving up 11 earned runs and 19 hits in his two starts post-return against the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

The team now has two starting pitchers out with injuries, as Quantrill joins Triston McKenzie, who has been out with right elbow inflammation since June 18.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

