STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police confirmed the suspect in a “high dollar theft” from a retailer in the city is on the loose, and detectives asked the community on June 30 to help identify him.

Police did not specify when or where the theft happened.

The suspect took off in a white BMW SUV that may have had Pennsylvania license plates, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the BMW shared by Streetsboro Police:

‘High dollar theft’ suspect wanted in Streetsboro, police say (Streetsboro Police)

Call Streetsboro Police Dispatch at 330-626-4976 if you recognize him or have any other tips on this theft.

