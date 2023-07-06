Irish Cultural Festival returns to Berea after a 3-year hiatus

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 38th Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds from Friday, July 14th through Sunday, July 16th.

Organizer John O’Brien Sr. said the festival has been canceled for the past couple of years due to COVID-19.

The festival is expected to draw over 30,000 people.

The festival will be open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, July 14, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, July 15 and 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, July 16.

Parking is free and kids under 10 get in free.

General admission is $15 a day and a weekend pass is $35.

Organizers said the festival is going cashless for admission, food, beverages and merchandise.

“We think we’ll see fewer lines, less wait times and better service,” said organizer Phillip Parente. “Plus people won’t have to worry about carrying cash around or searching for an ATM with high fees.”

