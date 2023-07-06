Lake County man succumbs to injuries from tree removal equipment accident

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Lake County man succumbed to his injuries after being seriously hurt while operating tree removal equipment.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to Lane Road in Perry Township around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday to assist the Perry Joint Fire District with the incident.

Deputies on scene assisted in providing medical care for the man from Painesville Township before he was transported to Tripoint Medical Center.

The department later learned the man had succumbed to his injuries.

The man’s name has not been released.

