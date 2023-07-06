“The Long Goodbye”: The Eagles farewell tour set to stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO)- The Eagles are coming to Cleveland on October 17 as part of their farewell tour.

After 52 years of touring, The Eagles are heading out for the last time on “The Long Goodbye” with Steely Dan.

The tour starts in September in New York and stops in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in October.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available on July 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m..

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.