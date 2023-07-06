Man found fatally shot at East Cleveland apartment complex

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old East Cleveland man was found fatally shot early Thursday morning.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Michael Brewer.

East Cleveland police officers were called out to 14000 Terrace around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found Brewer unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

East Cleveland police are asking anyone with information on the murder to call them at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7563.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.