Man, woman robbed at gunpoint outside the Ritz-Carlton in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four armed men robbed a couple outside the Ritz-Carlton early Saturday morning.

The victims told police they were driving to the hotel on W. 3rd Street from the Hustler’s Club when they noticed a dark, luxury SUV following their Mercedes.

As the man and woman pulled up in front of the Ritz-Carlton, the suspects exited the SUV and approached the driver’s side and passenger’s side of the Mercedes.

The suspect’s stole the man’s Rolex watch, $10,000 in cash and debit and credit cards.

Cleveland police said the suspects tried to steal the Mercedes, but it has a push button start and they could not find the keys, so they fled.

The couple was not injured.

