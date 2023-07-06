2 Strong 4 Bullies
Marijuana coated in mustard seized with $10,000 in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff says

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The saran wrap and mustard coating covering about half a pound of marijuana couldn’t keep deputies from smelling it coming from the car in a traffic stop, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies assigned to the P.A.C.E. Unit conducted the traffic stop on I-76 eastbound in Brimfield Township for misdemeanor traffic violations on June 21, according to PCSO.

PCSO said the suspect vehicle was a rental car driven by a Detroit resident.

Deputies immediately smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside the car, PCSO stated.

A probable cause search led to deputies finding the approximately half a pound of marijuana encased in saran wrap and coated in mustard in an attempt to mask the odor, according to PCSO.

Deputies also found nearly $10,000 in cash in the glovebox, said PCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office shared these photos of the bust:

