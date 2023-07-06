Marijuana coated in mustard seized with $10,000 in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff says
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The saran wrap and mustard coating covering about half a pound of marijuana couldn’t keep deputies from smelling it coming from the car in a traffic stop, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Deputies assigned to the P.A.C.E. Unit conducted the traffic stop on I-76 eastbound in Brimfield Township for misdemeanor traffic violations on June 21, according to PCSO.
PCSO said the suspect vehicle was a rental car driven by a Detroit resident.
Deputies immediately smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside the car, PCSO stated.
A probable cause search led to deputies finding the approximately half a pound of marijuana encased in saran wrap and coated in mustard in an attempt to mask the odor, according to PCSO.
Deputies also found nearly $10,000 in cash in the glovebox, said PCSO.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office shared these photos of the bust:
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.