MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The armed robber who targeted a Pearl Road business is on the loose, Medina Township Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The armed robbery happened at around 9 p.m. on June 14, according to MTPD.

MTPD said no one was hurt during the robbery, but the man made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the suspect’s car shared by MTPD:

Medina Township armed robbery suspect on the loose, police say (Medina Township Police)

Anyone who can identify the suspect or may have witnessed anything suspicious around the time of the armed robbery is urged to call Det. Mike Oyler at 330-723-1408 ext. 1511 or email moyler@mtpd.net.

“We want to assure the public that the Medina Township Police Department is working to tirelessly to solve this case and bring the perpetrator to justice,” MTPD stated. “We would like to thank the community for their continued support and cooperation as we work to resolve this matter.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.