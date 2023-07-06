2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio city may soon welcome short-term rentals, but restrictions will be in place

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Short term rental homes, like Airbnb, could soon be allowed in Madison Village if an ordinance passes later this summer.

The ordinance would allow short-term rental owners to apply for a permit, but the house must be located on one of the arterial roads in the village.

Main Street and River Street, which are the main arteries in the town, has many of the village’s historically recognized homes.

“That was one aspect that was discussed during the back and forth, is how tremendously expensive it is to maintain a historic home,” Village administrator Dwayne Bailey said. “Maybe an avenue for those folks to generate some revenue to help maintain these beautiful, older homes.”

Bailey said there will be guidelines the hosts will have to follow to maintain their permit.

“Each year they have to renew that’s a $50 renewal and there’s just some follow ups on it to make sure there were no police calls there, make sure they are complying with the smoke alarms and fire extinguisher rules,” Bailey said.

For neighbors who could be concerned these short-term rentals could become places for parties that could get out of control, Bailey said the village will make sure hosts are following rules of their permit.

“There’s no 100% fool proof method for stopping everything from going wrong and hence the requirement for a renewal,” Bailey said. “If we have an Airbnb that becomes a problem in that nature, when their renewal comes around there will be grounds for not renewing that permit.”

Bailey does not expect this ordinance to generate a lot of money for the town, but if this passes, he hopes it will be a boost for tourism.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a huge revenue stream, but I do think that it pulls us a little more into that Grand River Valley scene and helps us become more of a destination rather than somebody who is next to an attraction,” Bailey said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

Evan Busicnki
Brunswick Hills police search for missing teenager
Nearly 30 acts will perform this weekend at WonderStruck in Kirtland, a sign the concert...
Biggest music festival in Northeast Ohio happening this weekend
Irish Cultural Festival returns to Berea after a 3-year hiatus
City Dogs Cleveland reports full kennel following holiday weekend
City Dogs Cleveland reports full kennel following holiday weekend