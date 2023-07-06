Northeast Ohio city may soon welcome short-term rentals, but restrictions will be in place

MADISON VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Short term rental homes, like Airbnb, could soon be allowed in Madison Village if an ordinance passes later this summer.

The ordinance would allow short-term rental owners to apply for a permit, but the house must be located on one of the arterial roads in the village.

Main Street and River Street, which are the main arteries in the town, has many of the village’s historically recognized homes.

“That was one aspect that was discussed during the back and forth, is how tremendously expensive it is to maintain a historic home,” Village administrator Dwayne Bailey said. “Maybe an avenue for those folks to generate some revenue to help maintain these beautiful, older homes.”

Bailey said there will be guidelines the hosts will have to follow to maintain their permit.

“Each year they have to renew that’s a $50 renewal and there’s just some follow ups on it to make sure there were no police calls there, make sure they are complying with the smoke alarms and fire extinguisher rules,” Bailey said.

For neighbors who could be concerned these short-term rentals could become places for parties that could get out of control, Bailey said the village will make sure hosts are following rules of their permit.

“There’s no 100% fool proof method for stopping everything from going wrong and hence the requirement for a renewal,” Bailey said. “If we have an Airbnb that becomes a problem in that nature, when their renewal comes around there will be grounds for not renewing that permit.”

Bailey does not expect this ordinance to generate a lot of money for the town, but if this passes, he hopes it will be a boost for tourism.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a huge revenue stream, but I do think that it pulls us a little more into that Grand River Valley scene and helps us become more of a destination rather than somebody who is next to an attraction,” Bailey said.

