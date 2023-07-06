2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Storms firing up this afternoon

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will be tracking through the area later today. You can expect a muggy day ahead. High temperatures in the 80s. Increasing clouds this morning. Showers and storms will ignite this afternoon. These storms will be slow moving so locally very heavy rain is a possibility in the stronger storms. Gusty winds will be a threat too. A few evening showers and storms around then we will start to dry out. You will notice a change in air mass tomorrow. It’ll be a cooler and less humid day. Cloudy in the morning then we will mix in some sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. Another system will be impacting us this weekend. A few afternoon showers around on Saturday.

