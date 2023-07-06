Thief uses victim’s stolen credit card at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the suspect who used a stolen credit card at a gas station on the city’s West side.

According to officers, the thief spent $307.10 at the Speedway in the 4200 block of W. 150th St. around 1:45 a.m. on June 27.

The victim told police he lost his credit card on June 26 around 10:30 p.m.

If you have any information, please call the First District Detective Unit at (216) 623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

