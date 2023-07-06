2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Thief uses victim’s stolen credit card at Cleveland gas station

Credit card thief
Credit card thief((Source: Cleveland police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the suspect who used a stolen credit card at a gas station on the city’s West side.

According to officers, the thief spent $307.10 at the Speedway in the 4200 block of W. 150th St. around 1:45 a.m. on June 27.

The victim told police he lost his credit card on June 26 around 10:30 p.m.

If you have any information, please call the First District Detective Unit at (216) 623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

Youth football van stolen in Lorain County
The Eagles are set to start their farewell tour in New York in September
“The Long Goodbye”: The Eagles farewell tour set to stop in Cleveland
a house fire in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood caused $10,000 in damages late Wednesday
Clark-Fulton neighborhood house fire causes $10,000 in damages
Wickliffe motorcyclist who fled police 3 times arrested after posting crime on social media,...
Wickliffe motorcyclist who fled police 3 times arrested after posting crime on social media, WPD says