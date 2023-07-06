Wickliffe motorcyclist who fled police 3 times arrested after posting crime on social media, WPD says

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A dangerous motorcyclist who fled officers three times while doing wheelies and recording himself taunting officers on his phone was arrested after detectives found he posted the videos on social media, Wickliffe Police confirmed.

Wickliffe dispatch got numerous complaints of a red and white motorcycle driving down the center of Euclid Avenue, doing wheelies, and weaving in and out of traffic at 2 p.m. on June 23, stated WPD.

A Wickliffe Police officer saw the motorcycle pass him while doing a wheelie on Euclid Avenue at Bishop Road, according to WPD.

The officer tried to stop the motorcycle, said WPD, but the driver refused to pull over and began taunting the officer who was pursing him.

WPD stated the pursuit was terminated due to the driver’s reckless actions that were putting the public’s safety at risk.

Another officer saw the same motorcycle being driven by the same man on Lakeland Boulevard later that night around 8:30 p.m., stated WPD.

The motorcyclist fled from the officer again and continued taunting the officer before taking out his cell phone to record the officer pursing him, according to WPD.

WPD said the pursuit was terminated in Euclid once again due to the reckless driving of the motorcyclist.

Wickliffe dispatch started getting calls reporting a man driving his motorcycle recklessly on East 300th Street and Ridge Road around 2:30 p.m. on July 2, said WPD.

The caller reported the motorcycle was doing wheelies and riding on sidewalks and across tree lawns, according to WPD.

An officer saw the motorcycle on Euclid Avenue heading westbound from Bishop Road and tried to conduct another traffic stop, WPD stated.

However, the motorcyclist continued to head westbound on Euclid Avenue into the city of Euclid, said WPD, running red lights, speeding, and weaving through traffic.

The motorcyclist even waved at the officer and stood on his bike seat doing a wheelie, according to WPD.

WPD said the officer discontinued the pursuit due to the driver’s reckless behavior and danger to the public.

The motorcycle driver was wearing a mask that covered his entire face to conceal his identity in all three incident, said WPD.

“Wickliffe Detectives and Officers were able to identify the driver due to previous encounters with him, the distinctive clothing he was wearing, and more importantly he had posted videos on social media of him fleeing from the police,” stated WPD.

Wickliffe detectives got arrest warrants for 25-year-old Mohamed Isahack of Wickliffe on July 3, according to WPD.

Isahack was found at his home, where he was taken into custody without incident, said WPD.

WPD stated the motorcycle was found parked behind his home, as well as the mask and gloves he was wearing.

The motorcycle was impounded, WPD said, and Isahack was held at the Wickliffe Jail until his arraignment.

Isahack was arraigned on July 5 on three separate felony fleeing and eluding charges, along with numerous traffic charges, WPD stated.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond, according to WPD.

WPD shared the following statement:

“There has been an alarming trend of suspects fleeing from the police not just in Wickliffe, but across the nation. The Wickliffe Police Department balances many things when continuing to pursue a suspect, some of which are: the severity of the offense, the threat to public safety the driver has caused or is causing, if the driver’s identity is known, and road, weather and traffic conditions.

Our Officers and Detectives follow up and investigate every pursuit and we will obtain arrest warrants for every person we can identify so that they will be held responsible for their decision to flee from the police.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.