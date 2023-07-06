2 Strong 4 Bullies
Youth football van stolen in Lorain County

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A van used to transport kids in the Steele City Youth Mentorship Program was stolen in Lorain.

Representatives with the Steele City Youth Mentorship Program said the group depends on the van to bring kids to and from practice, games and their annual Florida trip.

The van was taken from a lot in the 2600 block of Broadway Ave.

The vehicle is a white, 2012 Ford F-150 F Series Econoline 12-passenger van. The back window is smashed out and the license plate is: JDP 5811.

Anyone with information is asked to call Director Ricky Smith at 440-240-3314 or Lorain police at 440-240-2100

