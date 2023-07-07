19 First Alert Weather Day: Saturday for scattered storms; some strong to severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Scattered storms will move into the area after lunchtime Saturday.

Some storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Ample cloud cover and the threat for thunderstorms will keep our temperatures slightly below normal through the weekend.

Expect highs in the upper 70s each day.

The storms will gradually wind down through the day Sunday.

The beginning of next week is going to be absolutely stunning.

Look forward to plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 80s each day.

Rain and storms will return to the forecast on Wednesday.

