2 critically endangered antelope born in Port Clinton

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A critically endangered antelope species welcomed two brand-new members last month!

According to the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, the babies were born on June 18 and June 23 to father Calvin and mothers Aurora and Maleficent.

Two new calves boost population of critically endangered antelope species (African Safari Wildlife Park)

A “Baby Bongo Bash” will celebrate the small, yet much-needed, growth in the population of the mountain bongo antelope species.

The Wildlife Park says that the sexes and names of the two calves will be revealed at the party, taking place at 2 p.m. on June 16.

Mountain bongo are native to montane forests in Kenya, according to the park staff.

But, staff says the combination of habitat loss and poaching has dwindled the population down to about 100 individuals.

That’s why the International Union for Conservation of Nature has classified them as “critically endangered.”

You can purchase presents for the new family via the park’s Amazon wish list.

