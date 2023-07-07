2 Strong 4 Bullies
2023 Cleveland Airshow tickets now on sale

7 Instagram photos you can expect from the Cleveland Air Show
Tickets for the 2023 Cleveland Airshow went live for purchase on Friday.(tcw-woio)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tickets for the 2023 Cleveland Airshow went live for purchase on Friday.

The event, taking place during Labor Day weekend, will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, among other military aircraft.

The three-day event, from Sept. 2 through Sept. 4, will take place at Burke Lakefront Airport.

General Admission tickets cost $30 for adults, which raises to $35 after Aug. 28, and $20 for children ages 6-11.

Children under 5 years old are able to go for free.

There are also multiple other seating options for the event ranging from $46 to $160 per ticket.

Anyone interested in the event has been asked to visit clevelandairshow.com.

