3-car crash kills Huron Township woman, OSHP says

OSHP officials said the crash happened at approximately 12:04 p.m. in the westbound lanes of SR...
OSHP officials said the crash happened at approximately 12:04 p.m. in the westbound lanes of SR 2.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Huron Township woman died following a three-car crash in Sandusky on Friday.

OSHP officials said the crash happened at approximately 12:04 p.m. in the westbound lanes of SR 2.

Troopers said a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse in the right-hand lane, driven by Huron 74-year-old Virginia Doyle, was struck from behind by a 2020 Kenworth trailer driven by a 51-year-old from Hudsonville, Michigan.

Doyle’s vehicle then crashed into the vehicle in front of her, a Ford F350 driven by a 45-year-old from Willowick that was hauling a trailer.

Doyle died from her injuries, OSHP confirmed. The other two individuals were un-injured and were able to drive from the scene.

OSHP said alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

