Akron auto shop owner apologizes for confronting Black man with shotgun, accepts plea deal

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County man once facing felony ethnic intimidation charges took a plea deal on Thursday and apologized in the courtroom.

“The system is on his side, and I just feel like he will never understand being in my shoes what he has caused in my life and um it’s just not okay. It’s not okay what he did. I don’t even know if I could look at him. I don’t think he even cares,” James Griffie stated.

In June of 2020, James Griffie was sitting at an Akron bus stop on Newton Street, which just happened to be across the street from Earl Kelvington’s auto shop.

Kelvington drove up to Griffie and asked if he was waiting for the bus. Kelvington then left and returned to the bus stop with a shotgun.

“Hey, this is your second time coming back,” Griffie said. “How can I help you?”

“I don’t want no problems,” said Earl Kelvington.

“Bro, I just got off of work,” said Griffie. “I have a work shirt in my hand.”

“I just don’t want any problems,” Kelvington repeated while he held a shotgun on his lap.

“You?” asked Griffie. “I’m here alone.”

Griffie, fearing for his life, left and went to another bus stop on a busier street. Kelvington followed him there too, but Griffie quickly got on the bus and left.

“Innocent people should not be harassed,” Griffie said in an exclusive interview with 19 News. “Innocent people should not be scared to stand at a bus stop, and I feel like whoever wants to mess with people like that or intimidate people like that need to be held accountable to the highest degree.”

Kelvington pled guilty to aggravated menacing and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. The felony ethnic intimidation charge was dropped. A judge ordered Kelvington to obey all laws for a year and gave him a 30-day suspended jail sentence.

Griffie doesn’t think the consequences were harsh enough.

“For the degree of going home, to go back home and get a weapon and come back to where I’m at, absolutely not,” said Griffie.

When we went to Kelvington’s auto shop three years ago it was already boarded up. 19 News learned it never reopened and he later sold it. The judge said Kelvington didn’t have to pay a fine because he already suffered financially.

“People who are not held accountable for their actions I definitely think that they’re capable of doing that again,” Griffie said.

19 News reached out to Kelvington for a comment, but so far, we have not heard back.

