Ashtabula police uncover ‘abused and malnourished’ dogs during murder investigation

Tina Wheeler was shot and killed June 14 at her Ashtabula home, police say.
Tina Wheeler was shot and killed June 14 at her Ashtabula home, police say.(Source: Courtesy to WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula police say officers uncovered two dead dogs Friday as they continue investigating the murder of a 40-year-old woman.

Officers arrested two people, a man and a woman, on charges that were not disclosed.

According to police, Tina Wheeler was shot and killed June 14 during a robbery at her residence in the 2300 block of Eureka Road.

A 42-year-old man was also shot.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman killed, man injured in Ashtabula attempted robbery

PREVIOUS STORY: Conneaut man arrested, arraigned in connection to death of 40-year-old woman

Officers say one of the four suspects, identified by authorities as Vincent Ballard, 24, surrendered June 22 at the Conneaut Police Department.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to the death of a 40-year-old Kingsville woman...
A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to the death of a 40-year-old Kingsville woman Thursday night(Source: Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office)

He is facing charges that include aggravated murder.

Two other suspects were arrested on unrelated charges, according to police.

On Friday, officers say they were conducting a search warrant at a home on State Route 167 in connection to the murder.

In addition to the two deceased dogs, officers said they found evidence related to the murder and several “abused and malnourished” animals, including:

  • Five adult dogs
  • Six puppies

Local agencies have taken custody of the animals.

Editor’s Note: Below is a previous report from 19 News about the homicide. Return for updates.

