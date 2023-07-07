Cleveland asks homeowners, businesses to add surveillance cameras to citywide network

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance cameras on your house or business could help the city of Cleveland fight crime.

Hundreds of cameras across the city are already live and a new camera registry could increase those numbers.

19 Investigates got an exclusive look behind the scenes at the cameras in action at the city’s Emergency Operations Center.

Surveillance cameras aren’t hard to spot downtown, and not all of them are city owned.

Some of them are a part of Cleveland State University’s system.

“It’s just a benefit for everybody’s safety. Yours, mine, our families and friends. It’s very important to us,” said Dan Ivan, director of campus safety systems at Cleveland State University.

A surveillance camera owned by Cleveland State University connected to the city's system. (WOIO)

The city can access them at any time.

“I understand people are maybe reluctant to do that, because they think ‘oh Big Brother is watching the cameras,’ but there’s so many cameras you can’t watch them all. So they’re after the fact, evidentiary, and it works out to everybody’s benefit. To me it was a no brainer,” he said.

CSU is part of SAFE SMART CLE, a city-wide camera registry.

The network includes nearly 2,000 integrated cameras from stores, churches, office buildings and small businesses.

License plate readers and other city-owned cameras are also a part of the program.

Nicole Carlton is assistant director of public safety.

She took us inside the Emergency Operations Center, where a large video wall stands at the front of the room.

It’s divided into boxes, showing live feeds of cameras posted around the city.

A map shows where cameras are available, and those include private residences and small businesses who signed up for the registry.

Carlton said the program helps all first responders be prepared in emergencies.

She said the live camera feed can help paramedics and EMTs locate people in accidents.

The fire department is able to get a better idea of the size of a fire as they arrive on scene.

And police officers can use the cameras to help find cars and track down missing people or suspects.

It also helps investigators gather evidence at the scene of a crime.

The city is trying to build this system of cameras up.

If you’re a homeowner, you may be wondering how much access the city has to your camera if you sign up.

The city would not have a live feed.

“That is only if something has happened and then they would come to your home and view whatever capabilities they have from your home. So we are not monitoring you in your house or in your backyard,” Carlton said.

The program works differently for businesses who opt in.

City residents have the option to register for the program and businesses have the options to register and integrate.

The city provides a CORE device for free.

It’s a small box that plugs into the camera system, giving the city access to a live feed.

“So we want the neighborhood and community to be involved, because when it comes to crime, it’s an everybody problem and looking at the neighborhoods participating, the businesses participating, business owners-- everybody participating will help reduce crime,” Carlton said.

Cameras on the registry provided by schools and businesses are monitored by police in real time.

You can change or delete your information on the camera registry at anytime.

If you’re interested in learning more or signing up for the program, you can find more information here.

