Cleveland infant dead, 3 arrested, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people are facing charges in Cleveland after the death of an infant on Independence Day.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said police arrived to MetroHealth Medical Center at 9 a.m. on July 4 for a 27-day-old infant that died in the emergency room.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the infant as Deondre Hairston.

Ciaccia confirmed the investigation was ruled as a homicide on July 5 after the infant suffered injuries of blunt force trauma.

Police arrested the infants’ parents, a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, and an 18-year-old man related to the infant’s father.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

