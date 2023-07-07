2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo kicks off 2023 Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!
The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

Zoo officials say this year’s festival features hourly live acrobatic performances and culturally-inspired cuisine.

The festival kicks off Friday at 6:30 p.m.. and runs on select dates through August 27.

On select nights, guests will be able to drive through the festival in their vehicles.

Tickets are available through the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo website.

The Asian Lantern Festival is a rain or shine event.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

A truck turned over on I-90 heading westbound in Euclid early Friday morning.
I-90 WB at SR 2 in Euclid slowed after truck turns over
University Heights’ pool shuts down 3 times in 1 day due to unusual poop problem
University Heights’ pool shuts down 3 times in 1 day due to unusual poop problem
It happened on June 3rd at an Akron bus stop on Newton Rd. James Griffie was headed home from...
Akron auto shop owner apologizes for confronting Black man with shotgun, accepts plea deal
Some of the city's surveillance cameras displayed at the Emergency Operations Center.
Cleveland asks homeowners, businesses to add surveillance cameras to citywide network