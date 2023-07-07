Cleveland Metroparks Zoo kicks off 2023 Asian Lantern Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

Zoo officials say this year’s festival features hourly live acrobatic performances and culturally-inspired cuisine.

The festival kicks off Friday at 6:30 p.m.. and runs on select dates through August 27.

On select nights, guests will be able to drive through the festival in their vehicles.

Tickets are available through the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo website.

The Asian Lantern Festival is a rain or shine event.

