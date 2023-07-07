2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: 7-year-old girl hit by fleeing car, driver arrested

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old driver is facing charges after being accused of hitting a 7-year-old girl who was crossing the street and fleeing the scene.

Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday near St. Clair Avenue and Stevenson Road.

The 24-year-old, driving a 2014 Toyota Camry, struck the girl while she was walking across St. Clair Avenue, Ciaccia said, adding the girl was not walking within a crosswalk.

Ciaccia said the driver fled the scene but later turned himself into the East Cleveland Police Department where officers placed him under arrest for fleeing the scene of an accident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

