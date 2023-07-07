Cleveland Police: 7-year-old girl hit by fleeing car, driver arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old driver is facing charges after being accused of hitting a 7-year-old girl who was crossing the street and fleeing the scene.

Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday near St. Clair Avenue and Stevenson Road.

The 24-year-old, driving a 2014 Toyota Camry, struck the girl while she was walking across St. Clair Avenue, Ciaccia said, adding the girl was not walking within a crosswalk.

Ciaccia said the driver fled the scene but later turned himself into the East Cleveland Police Department where officers placed him under arrest for fleeing the scene of an accident.

