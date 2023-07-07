2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: Man missing since June 12

Steven Wilson
Steven Wilson(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Anna Goldberg
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are currently searching for a man who has been missing since June 12.

Officials say that Steven Wilson, also known as Jamal Jabbar, was last seen paying his phone bill at Expo Wireless, located at 7120 Denison Ave in the city’s Stockyard neighborhood.

Cleveland Police say the 62-year-old man is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds.

Wilson has black hair and brown eyes, according to Cleveland police Det. Johnson.

Johnson said his possible locations include the East Side of Cleveland, Virginia, and New York.

Individuals with any information has been asked to call Cleveland Police at (216)-623-2711.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

