Cleveland Police officers celebrate resident’s 105th birthday on Fourth of July

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not only did a couple of Cleveland Police officers celebrate the USA’s birthday, they screamed “a HUGE happy birthday to Ms. Cody,” who turned 105 years old.

Officers from the Forth District were sent to Ms. Cody’s home for a well-check after her neighbors and friends expressed concerned in April, according to police.

After the officers learned she was safe and doing well, a conversation led to her age and big birthday coming in the next three months, police said.

Police stated Ofc. Vaden took it upon herself to set a personal reminder in her cell phone to remember to make a special trip on the Fourth of July.

Ofc. Vaden and Ofc. Brown took time out of their busy shift that day with flowers and balloons they spent with their own money in hand to make Ms. Cody’s birthday memorable, said police.

Police said Ms. Cody told the officers that “hard work all her life” is how she reached such an incredible milestone.

“To America, 1776 is a very important year. But to the Fourth District, 1918 along with 1776 is important as well. Happy Birthday, Ms. Cody. You became family to us today!” the Cleveland Police Fourth District stated.

Cleveland Police Fourth District shares these heartwarming photos of the celebration:

