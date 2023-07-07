Cleveland Police: Teen missing since June 21

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on June 21 in the area of W. 104 and Western E. 55th St. Clair in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

According to police, Morgan Williama is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Williams has brown eyes and brown hair that may have red coloring in it.

Det. Joseph Markey says that Williams walked away from Westhaven Youth Shelter on June 20 after contacting her sister and informing her she was planning on staying with friends, but did not specify who or where the friends were.

Williams has been in contact with neither her county case worker nor her mother, who expressed her worry to Det. Markey.

Individuals with any information has been asked to call Cleveland Police at (216)-623-2711.

