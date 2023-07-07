2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Police: Teen missing since June 21

Cleveland Police search for 17-year-old Morgan Williams
Cleveland Police search for 17-year-old Morgan Williams(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Anna Goldberg
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on June 21 in the area of W. 104 and Western E. 55th St. Clair in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

According to police, Morgan Williama is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Williams has brown eyes and brown hair that may have red coloring in it.

Det. Joseph Markey says that Williams walked away from Westhaven Youth Shelter on June 20 after contacting her sister and informing her she was planning on staying with friends, but did not specify who or where the friends were.

Williams has been in contact with neither her county case worker nor her mother, who expressed her worry to Det. Markey.

Individuals with any information has been asked to call Cleveland Police at (216)-623-2711.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

A 24-year-old driver is facing charges after being accused of hitting a 7-year-old girl who was...
Cleveland Police: 7-year-old girl hit by fleeing car, driver arrested
Steven Wilson
Cleveland Police: Man missing since June 12
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Community protests Lorain officer who fatally shot dog
The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo kicks off 2023 Asian Lantern Festival