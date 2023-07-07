Community protests Lorain officer who fatally shot dog

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Community members on Friday will gather at the Lorain Police Department to protest the officer who fatally shot a family’s dog over the Independence Day weekend.

The protest is set for 11 a.m.

The protest comes following the July 2 incident, where the officer shot and killed the 3-year-old dog.

The shooting is still under investigation by the LPD Office of Professional Standards, but police released the bodycam footage on July 5 of the officer using force on the dog “in order for the Department to be fully transparent about the incident,” Acting Chief of Police Cpt. Michael Failing previously said.

Those who organized the protest said the officer should be brought up on felony animal cruelty charges.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.