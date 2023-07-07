2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Federal government to crack down on edibles that ‘copycat’ popular snacks

The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack...
The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.(U.S. Federal Trade Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.

The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission sent warning letters to six companies that sell products containing Delta 8 THC in packaging that looks like Doritos and Jolly Ranchers, among others.

Delta 8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid.

The agencies say children and even some adults could mistake the Delta 8 THC products for the real thing.

The products are given such names as Double Stuff Stoneos for Oreos and Stoney Patch for Sour Patch Kids.

In the case of Dope-rope-Bites, they even use the same NERDS mascot as NERDS Rope candy.

The agencies say such marketing is reckless and illegal, and copycat products containing Delta 8 THC pose a health and safety risk, especially among kids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
Around 80 hurt in crash between New York City bus and double-decker tour bus
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Cleveland Police officers celebrate resident’s 105th birthday
Cleveland Police officers celebrate resident’s 105th birthday on Fourth of July
Cleveland Police officers celebrate resident’s 105th birthday
Cleveland Police Fourth District officers celebrate resident’s 105th birthday
FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer's drug