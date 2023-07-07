Guardians score four in sixth, cruise to 6-1 win over Royals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor sending back-to-back home runs into the seats and Bo Naylor recording his third RBI of the season highlighted the night for the Cleveland Guardians as they defeated the Kansas City Royals, 5-1.

The ballgame started off well for the Royals, who got on the scoreboard first via an RBI single from Nick Pratto to give KC the lead, 1-0.

But just an inning later, Andres Gimenez responded right back with a solo home run to right field, tying things up at one apiece.

Both starting pitchers went to work, keeping each team scoreless from the second inning on until the sixth, when the tide turned Cleveland’s way.

A solo home run in back-to-back fashion from Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor off Royal reliever Amir Garrett busted open the score at 3-1.

The offense did not stop there, as after an RBI via a fielding error on a Will Brennan groundball to make things 4-1, Bo Naylor smacked a double into the corner of right field to make things 5-1. That double was Naylor’s third of the year.

Myles Straw added to the score with a line drive into centerfield with two down in the eighth to make things 6-1 heading into the ninth.

Nick Sandlin came on in the ninth inning, shutting the door on the Royals and giving the Guardians the series-opening win.

Starting pitcher Tanner Bibee found his rhythm after a slow start, finishing the night giving up one run on four hits with four strikeouts in five innings of work.

The Guardians (43-44), look to get back to .500 tomorrow night with Aaron Civale on the mound.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.