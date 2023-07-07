Hudson police: Wanted suspect caught on camera setting fire to Pride flag
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Hudson police for searching for the person who approached a local home and set fire to an LGBTQ+ Pride flag.
Officers say the incident happened June 11 and was caught on camera.
Video shows the suspect, wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, hold a lighter to the flag for several seconds.
A further description of the suspect was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hudson police at Det. Sgt. Roch at (330) 342-1807.
