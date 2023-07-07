2 Strong 4 Bullies
I-90 WB at SR 2 in Euclid slowed after truck turns over

A truck turned over on I-90 heading westbound in Euclid early Friday morning.
A truck turned over on I-90 heading westbound in Euclid early Friday morning.(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck turned over on I-90 heading westbound in Euclid early Friday morning.

The truck flipped on I-90 at the State Route 2 split.

Euclid police say the truck flipped after missing a curb.

Police could not share the condition of the driver or if there were any injuries sustained.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

