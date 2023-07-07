I-90 WB at SR 2 in Euclid slowed after truck turns over

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck turned over on I-90 heading westbound in Euclid early Friday morning.

The truck flipped on I-90 at the State Route 2 split.

A tractor trailer toppled over on the I-90W/RT2 split. The semi trailer was just righted as I arrived. I-90W is closed as heavy wreckers clear the road. No reported injuries pic.twitter.com/L9eI6f4Vgi — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 7, 2023

Euclid police say the truck flipped after missing a curb.

Police could not share the condition of the driver or if there were any injuries sustained.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

