New tech in Beachwood getting emergency crews to calls faster and safer

By Colton Molesky
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Beachwood (WOIO) - The City of Beachwood is using a new tech system to pave a route for first responders to the scene of the call, to cut down response times and make the trip safer for emergency crews and everyone else on the road.

“It’s basically like a sea of green,” said Beachwood Police Chief Katherine McLaughlin. “They’ve {officers} told me it’s some of the best technology they’ve ever received here in Beachwood.”

The Emergency Vehicle Preemption System puts a box in fire trucks, police cruisers, and ambulances to communicate with intersections across Beachwood, gauging the route based on speed and turn signals.

This clears a path of green lights for first responders and stops cross-traffic.

“Since May and June, we did a real quick estimate, and we’re seeing a 10 to 15-second reduction in time to responses in our city,” said Beachwood Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Lutz.

According to the company behind the system, Applied Information, the system can cut response times up to 20% and reduce crashes en route to a call, which the company reports account for 25% of firefighter deaths on the job.

Police and fire departments in Beachwood say the difference has been notable since day one when it was first implemented in May.

“It protects all the people in motor vehicles as well. They are going through a green light, and everybody else at the cross street is going to be at a red light, which is going to protect them,” said Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns.

Beachwood is one of several Ohio cities to implement or begin implementing the system, including Avon.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

