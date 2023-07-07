Northeast Ohio Weather: Clearing sky and cooler today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cooler air mass is in place today. Humidity level is slowly falling. The sky will eventually sunny this afternoon. High temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Some of you will dip into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. The next system will approach our are tomorrow. Our latest forecast has a mostly cloudy sky with scattered late day showers around. It looks like the highest risk of rain and storms will be Saturday night. The system will be slow to move through. You can expect a good deal of clouds Sunday with scattered showers and storms.

