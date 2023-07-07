2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Clearing sky and cooler today

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cooler air mass is in place today. Humidity level is slowly falling. The sky will eventually sunny this afternoon. High temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Some of you will dip into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. The next system will approach our are tomorrow. Our latest forecast has a mostly cloudy sky with scattered late day showers around. It looks like the highest risk of rain and storms will be Saturday night. The system will be slow to move through. You can expect a good deal of clouds Sunday with scattered showers and storms.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - July 6, 2023
Northeast Ohio weather: few more storms around this weekend
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/6/2023
19 First Alert Forecast - July 6, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - July 6, 2023
19 First Alert Weather July 5th, 2023