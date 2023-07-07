OSHP troopers rescue baby deer from middle of highway

CLERMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on Monday made a “deer-ing” rescue after freeing a fawn from the middle of a highway.

Troopers from the Batavia Post found the baby deer in the median of SR 32 in Clermont County at around 12:30 p.m., according to a department Facebook post.

The encounter was captured on a trooper’s body camera.

Troopers shut down both lanes temporarily while a team effort led the four-legged deer back to a nearby woodline.

