University Heights’ pool shuts down 3 times in 1 day due to unusual poop problem

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A poop problem one day at a swimming pool has some in the community crying foul.

But, 19 News has learned that what happened at Purvis Park Pool on Wednesday was extremely unusual, according to a city spokesperson.

19 News has confirmed that the Purvis Park Pool in University Heights had to close three separate times on Wednesday, for at least 30 minutes, after young children pooped while swimming in the pool.

One woman posted a complaint on a public Facebook page which said in part, “We went to Purvis Pool yesterday, between opening and 5 p.m., the pool had to close three separate times because of people pooping in the pool. It’s times like this that I wish our passes were reciprocal with other local public pools.”

But, while one woman noted her disgust with the situation, another woman who asked not to be identified said things like that normally don’t happen here.

She said the staff reacted like they should have, “You know it happens. Living in this community for more than 11 years, I’ve never heard of it being a consistent problem. I have a little one myself, she’s never pooped in the pool knock on wood, but, this is a fast reaction crew.”

Despite Wednesday’s fecal fiasco of sorts at Purvis Pool, 19 News has learned that a child pooping in the pool only happened one time last year.

A University Heights resident who asked not to be identified said, “It’s always fully staffed, it’s always clean in there, so, I’m not really concerned about what feels like an isolated incident.”

Another University Heights resident named Catherine, who frequently enjoys Purvis Pool said she’s also not concerned.

“You have to have swim diapers on the kids, but kids have accidents and yesterday was a super hot day - there was going to be kids trying to cool off in the pool,” Catherine stated.

“All swimmers who are not 100% fully potty trained must wear properly fitting swim diapers,” the Purvis Park Pool Facebook page advised the public.

“I can certainly understand people’s frustrations, but the swim staff did the right thing, nd followed the law and health regulations that require pools to close for a minimum of 30 minutes in those situations,” University Heights spokesperson Michael Cook told 19 News.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

