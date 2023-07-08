2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 hospitalized after train crashes into vehicle on Cleveland’s East Side

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is in the hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle on Cleveland’s East Side Saturday morning.

Cleveland Police dispatchers confirmed to 19 News the crash occurred at 5:57 a.m. on the train tracks at E. 40th Street and Marginal Road, in the city’s Goodrich Kirtland Park neighborhood.

Cleveland Police have not clarified the circumstances behind the crash.

Cleveland EMS officials said they transported the 69-year-old man driving the vehicle to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police and Cleveland EMS officials for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

