2nd suspect arrested after Columbus bank robbery investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The second suspect has been arrested after a Columbus police officer was shot on I-70 Thursday afternoon while investigating a bank robbery.

Columbus CBS affiliate WBNS reports that Columbus police say a second suspect has been arrested in connection to the Thursday shootout that critically injured an officer.

Kenneth Parker, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, identified 20-year-old Fazsal M. Darod and 23-year-old Abdullahi Jama as the arrested suspects.

According to Columbus police, the incident began around 4 p.m. Thursday when officers pursued a car matching the description of a bank robbery suspect vehicle.

Near Mound Street on I-70 eastbound, shots were exchanged between officers and the suspects.

One suspect was killed, but two others fled the scene.

Police said the two suspects were men wearing black sweatshirts, black pants, and white shoes.

According to Columbus CBS affiliate WBNS, authorities detained one of those two suspects Friday morning in the North Linden area.

The officer, whose name is not being released, was driven by his police partner to Ohio Health Grant Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery.

He was initially in critical condition after suffering “massive blood loss,” but was upgraded to stable while still on the operating table, according to police.

Police called the officer a “warrior,” who is young and married with a family at home.

All I can say right now is our @capcityfop CPD Brother is in operating room fighting for his life.



His Wife along with his Brothers and Sisters in blue are here and praying for him.



Please do the same!#DangersWeFace — Brian Steel (@BrianSteel_) July 6, 2023

Several Columbus Division of Police cruisers were also struck by the gunfire.

The bank robbery was in the 2400 block of Hilliard-Rome Rd.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into this incident.

This is a developing story.

