2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2nd suspect arrested after Columbus bank robbery investigation

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The second suspect has been arrested after a Columbus police officer was shot on I-70 Thursday afternoon while investigating a bank robbery.

Columbus CBS affiliate WBNS reports that Columbus police say a second suspect has been arrested in connection to the Thursday shootout that critically injured an officer.

Kenneth Parker, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, identified 20-year-old Fazsal M. Darod and 23-year-old Abdullahi Jama as the arrested suspects.

According to Columbus police, the incident began around 4 p.m. Thursday when officers pursued a car matching the description of a bank robbery suspect vehicle.

Near Mound Street on I-70 eastbound, shots were exchanged between officers and the suspects.

One suspect was killed, but two others fled the scene.

Police said the two suspects were men wearing black sweatshirts, black pants, and white shoes.

According to Columbus CBS affiliate WBNS, authorities detained one of those two suspects Friday morning in the North Linden area.

The officer, whose name is not being released, was driven by his police partner to Ohio Health Grant Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery.

He was initially in critical condition after suffering “massive blood loss,” but was upgraded to stable while still on the operating table, according to police.

Police called the officer a “warrior,” who is young and married with a family at home.

Several Columbus Division of Police cruisers were also struck by the gunfire.

The bank robbery was in the 2400 block of Hilliard-Rome Rd.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into this incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast for Sunday, July 9, 2023. A few showers to an isolated storm remains...
Northeast Ohio weather: Few showers, isolated storm around Sunday
A Victra Verizon employee in Summit County faces charges after shooting at a customer following...
Summit County phone store employee arrested after shooting at customer
Cleveland Police on Saturday has asked for the community’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Cleveland Police: Missing teenager last seen in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood
Michael Johnson Jr. is wanted by the U.S. Marshal's Service for a murder that happened in...
Cleveland family mourns as wanted murder suspect remains at large