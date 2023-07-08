Akron shooters who hospitalized 4 teens on Fourth of July wanted

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are still searching for the suspects that put four teenagers in the hospital on the Fourth of July.

The four teens were partying at Mason Elementary School in Akron.

It was shortly after midnight when they started to hear what sounded like fireworks but ended up being gunfire.

Officers responded to the elementary school on Exchange Street.

Capt. David Laughlin said they received calls earlier in the night related to the same group of teens.

“We did get a call about the group at a different location waving guns around, throwing bottles, shooting off fireworks, and drinking,” Laughlin said. “No arrests came from that and then continued on until later in the evening.”

At first, the four victims mistook the sound of gunshots for fireworks, until they realized they’d been shot.

“It’s very difficult to tell the difference sometimes, like in this case, they thought it was fireworks going off until the victims realized they were struck,” explained Captain Laughlin. “They didn’t know it was gunfire so it’s very difficult to tell. This time of year, we do get a lot of phone calls about fireworks, and differentiating is challenging.”

One of the teen’s friends made a panicked 911 call as she rushed her friend who had been shot in the leg to Akron Children’s Hospital.

“I’m really scared for my friend right now,” the caller said. “I’ve never been in a situation like this. My first instinct was to call 911 because she’s bleeding out. We’re on our way to the ER right now. It’s really it’s just so chaotic right now we really don’t know what to do!”

At this point, the police have not made any arrests and they don’t know how many shooters they’re looking for.

“I honestly didn’t see a face,” the caller told the 911 operator. “I just heard a gun shooting and I ran to the car, and I hid in the car and my friend got shot.”

The victims were 17-year-old girl, two 18-year-old women, and a 19-year-old man. Police said all the teens are expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

