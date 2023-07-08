2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland family mourns as wanted murder suspect remains at large

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is still looking for the man responsible for killing their loved one last year.

19 News previously featured the suspect, 25-year-old Michael Johnson, Jr., on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted for multiple crimes, which includes killing 24-year-old Martin Collins, Jr. in September 2022 and dragging his body out onto the lawn.

Collins’ father is one of many who say they want Johnson off the streets for good.

“We don’t need anybody like that out here on these streets,” Collins said.

Johnson is also facing charges of felonious assault and multiple cases of domestic violence.

Cleveland Police say Johnson, who has had a warrant out for his arrest since December 2022, hit a woman in the head with a frying pan several times in April 2023 and bit her.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call Cleveland Police.

