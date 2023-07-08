Cleveland Police: Missing teenager last seen in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police on Saturday has asked for the community’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Cleveland police Det. Markley said 13-year-old Marlaina Hurd was last seen July 6 in the area of West 117th Street and Lorain Avenue, in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

Cleveland Police say Marlaina is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has black hair with possible red highlights and brown eyes.

Cleveland Police say Marlaina was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black leggings.

Markley said Marlaina is known to frequent the area of the 8500 block of Superior Avenue.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

