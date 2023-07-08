CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman accused of stealing a car from Gas USA on the city’s West Side are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The grand theft motor vehicle happened at 10:30 p.m. on June 27 at 3266 West 117th St., according to police.

Police said the man stole a green 2023 Kia Stinger, which was later recovered.

The woman was an accomplice who drove a red 2017 Volkswagen Jetta with Ohio license plate JDP 8257, which was also stolen, police stated.

Police said they are possible suspects for another car that was stolen from West 95th Street at 8:20 p.m. on June 29.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects and the Jetta shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland Gas USA, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call First District Det. Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-191294 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.