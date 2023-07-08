2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland Gas USA, police say

Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland Gas USA, police say
Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland Gas USA, police say(Cleveland Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman accused of stealing a car from Gas USA on the city’s West Side are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The grand theft motor vehicle happened at 10:30 p.m. on June 27 at 3266 West 117th St., according to police.

Police said the man stole a green 2023 Kia Stinger, which was later recovered.

The woman was an accomplice who drove a red 2017 Volkswagen Jetta with Ohio license plate JDP 8257, which was also stolen, police stated.

Police said they are possible suspects for another car that was stolen from West 95th Street at 8:20 p.m. on June 29.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects and the Jetta shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland Gas USA, police say
Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland Gas USA, police say(Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize either of these suspects or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call First District Det. Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-191294 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

Cleveland infant dead, 3 arrested, police say
The City of Beachwood is using a new tech system to pave a route for first responders to the...
New tech in Beachwood getting emergency crews to calls faster and safer
OSHP officials said the crash happened at approximately 12:04 p.m. in the westbound lanes of SR...
3-car crash kills Huron Township woman, OSHP says
Two new calves boost population of critically endangered antelope species
2 critically endangered antelope born in Port Clinton