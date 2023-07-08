CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who posed as a security camera installer and stole a car from an apartment building on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the man stole the car from 15291 Triskett Avenue on June 21.

The suspect had a black tool bag, told the victim his name was Gabriel, and claimed to be installing security cameras at the apartment complex, according to police.

Police said the car was recovered near West 26th Street and Swift Avenue later that day.

Take a close look at this photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

Man poses as security camera installer to steal car from Cleveland apartment, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call First District Det. Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-183122 with your tips.

