2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man steals 160+ vape pens in back-to-back thefts from Cleveland store, police say

Man steals 160+ vape pens in back-to-back thefts from Cleveland store, police say
Man steals 160+ vape pens in back-to-back thefts from Cleveland store, police say(Cleveland Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing an entire display of vape pens from JJ’s Grab and Go twice is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The first theft at 4280 West 130th St. happened on June 21, according to police.

He grabbed the display that contained about 80-90 vape pens and ran out of the store, police stated.

Police said the same suspect came into the store on July 1 and grabbed another display containing 80-90 vape pens and ran out of the store again.

The suspect was described by police as a man wearing a gray hoodie, red tennis shoes, and a silver chain around his neck.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect from July 1 shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

Man steals 160+ vape pens in back-to-back thefts from Cleveland store, police say
Man steals 160+ vape pens in back-to-back thefts from Cleveland store, police say(Cleveland Police First District)
Man steals 160+ vape pens in back-to-back thefts from Cleveland store, police say
Man steals 160+ vape pens in back-to-back thefts from Cleveland store, police say(Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #23-195865 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

Cleveland infant dead, 3 arrested, police say
Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland Gas USA, police say
Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland Gas USA, police say
The City of Beachwood is using a new tech system to pave a route for first responders to the...
New tech in Beachwood getting emergency crews to calls faster and safer
OSHP officials said the crash happened at approximately 12:04 p.m. in the westbound lanes of SR...
3-car crash kills Huron Township woman, OSHP says