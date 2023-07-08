CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing an entire display of vape pens from JJ’s Grab and Go twice is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The first theft at 4280 West 130th St. happened on June 21, according to police.

He grabbed the display that contained about 80-90 vape pens and ran out of the store, police stated.

Police said the same suspect came into the store on July 1 and grabbed another display containing 80-90 vape pens and ran out of the store again.

The suspect was described by police as a man wearing a gray hoodie, red tennis shoes, and a silver chain around his neck.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect from July 1 shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

Man steals 160+ vape pens in back-to-back thefts from Cleveland store, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #23-195865 with your tips.

