Medina man missing since Monday

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina police are asking for help in locating a 19-year-old they say was last seen Monday.

Police say Austin Estepp was last seen leaving the Applebee’s on Pearl Road and has failed to show up to work and other planned events since Monday.

Estepp is 6 feet 1 inch with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have information regarding Estepp’s location, contact Medina police at 330-725-7777.

