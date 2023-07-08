Ohio drunken driver with BAC nearly 4x legal limit arrested, OSHP says (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was caught driving with a BAC nearly four times the legal limit, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed, and the arrest was caught on camera.

The arrest was made by the Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol just before 1:30 a.m. on May 14, and the video was shared on July 6.

Dashcam video first showed the pickup truck ahead of the trooper drift outside of his lane and commit a lane violation, according to OSHP.

The trooper stopped the pickup truck and asked the driver, “what’s up with the open Busch Light can in your truck?” the bodycam video showed.

The bodycam video then showed the trooper perform a sobriety test, which the driver failed with a .308 BAC, OSHP stated.

OSHP said it arrested over 106,000 motorists for OVI since 2018.

Approximately 30% of those arrests were repeat offenders, according to OSHP.

Safely call #677 to report dangerous driving on Ohio roadways.

