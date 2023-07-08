2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s expansion project approved by Cleveland Planning Commission(Source: PAU/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday received the go-ahead on their proposed expansion project from the Cleveland Planning Commission.

The 50,000-foot expansion project will break ground in 2023, according to a Rock Hall spokesperson.

The Rock Hall said its expansion will channel the energy of rock ‘n’ roll, pay homage to the existing building and amp up the museum’s location.

The planned expansion will allow the museum to have the ability for the following occasions:

  • Large-scale traveling exhibits
  • Indoor concerts, private events, community events, and educational programs
  • On-site research center and learning lab
  • Restructured offices
  • Lakefront activations

View the renderings of the approved expansion project in the gallery below.

