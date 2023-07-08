2 Strong 4 Bullies
Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say

FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane after 4:15 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Six people died after a plane crashed over a Southern California field on Saturday morning before bursting into flames.

The plane was engulfed in fire along with about one acre of vegetation when deputies arrived. The plane crashed near an airport in the city of Murrieta, California, in southwest Riverside County, located between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The flight had originally departed from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas before crashing into the field, KTLA reported. The plane was a Cessna C550 business jet, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The six plane occupants were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane after 4:15 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are both investigating the crash.

The Saturday morning crash marked the second fatal crash near the French Valley Airport in Riverside County. One man was killed and three were injured when a plane struck the side of a building by the airport on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

