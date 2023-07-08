2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stipe Miocic to fight Jon Jones for UFC heavyweight title

Stipe Miocic poses for photographers during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017,...
Stipe Miocic poses for photographers during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211. ( AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stipe Miocic will be stepping back into the octagon to challenge Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight championship.

UFC President Dana White announced the fight Friday, which will take place on Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as the headline for UFC 295.

November’s fight will be the first time that Miocic (20-4-0) and Jones (27-1-0) square off.

Miocic also serves as a firefighter in Northeast Ohio.

