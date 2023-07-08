2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County Verizon employee arrested after shooting at customer

A Verizon employee in Summit County faces charges after shooting at a customer following a dispute.(Summit County Sheriff’s Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Verizon employee in Summit County faces charges after shooting at a customer following a dispute.

Summit County Sherriff Kandy Fatheree said the shooting happened at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the Verizon, located in the 8200 block of Golden Link Boulevard in Northfield Center Township.

Fatheree said a dispute broke out between the employee and a customer prior to firing at least two rounds at the customer and fleeing the scene on foot.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, Fatheree confirmed, with one of the bullets exiting the business and striking a vehicle at a car dealership across the street.

Sheriff’s Deputies quickly found and arrested the shooter, a 27-year-old man, without incident.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office officials said charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

